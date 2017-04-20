John Legend Praises Chrissy Teigen for Writing About Postpartum Depression

John Legend couldn't be prouder of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, for opening up about her postpartum depression. The La La Land actor, 38, who was named one of Time magazine's most influential people of 2017, spoke about her struggles in a new video for the publication.

"My wife just wrote very candidly about what she went through with postpartum depression and dealing with the aftermath of having a child. We're very happy in our relationship and very happy to be parents, but, like everybody, we're human and we have challenges," Legend said. "No one should think that our lives are perfect."

Legend and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, welcomed their daughter Luna in April 2016. Last month, Teigen revealed her secret battle with postpartum depression in an emotional essay for Glamour. She struggled for months before she was diagnosed by her doctor.

"I remember being so exhausted but happy to know that we could finally get on the path of getting better," she wrote. "John had that same excitement. I started taking an antidepressant, which helped. And I started sharing the news with friends and family — I felt like everyone deserved an explanation, and I didn’t know how else to say it other than the only way I know: just saying it."

Teigen and Legend recently celebrated Luna's 1st birthday together. The pair often gush about their little one on social media. "We're like other parents. We're excited to post pictures of our babies," Legend told Time, laughing. "We're just being as natural as we can be in a kind of surreal world."

