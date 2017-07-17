Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

He’s here! Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have welcomed their first child together. According to E! News, Peretti gave birth to a baby boy named Beaumont Gino Peele on July 1.



The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 38, announced she was expecting in February via Instagram. "Beyonce schmonce," the actress captioned a photo of her baby bump, while referencing Beyoncé's headline-making announcement that same month.

The new parents surprised fans by secretly tying the knot in 2016 after getting engaged in November 2015.

"Eloped a bit ago ... our only witness was this lil guy," she captioned an Instagram post in April 2016 of her dog sitting next to a bouquet of flowers and a wedding band.

The Key & Peele co-creator, 38, later confirmed their discreet union during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I am married to actress Chelsea Peretti," he announced during a game of trivia.

The couple, who first started dating in 2012, celebrated with a baby shower in June.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!