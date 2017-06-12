Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Congrats! Julia Stiles is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Preston J. Cook, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. The Save the Last Dance actress, 36, showed off her baby bump in a black fitted dress after an interview with Magic FM’s Nick Snaith in London on Monday, June 12.

This will be the first child for the couple, who got engaged in December 2015 after meeting on set of the 2015 film Go With Me, where Cook worked as a camera assistant.

“Best Christmas Ever!" Stiles captioned a photo on Instagram of her stunning diamond engagement ring in January 2016 to announce the happy news.

During an appearance on Live! With Kelly in July 2016, Stiles shared that the proposal came as a total surprise because she didn’t want to get her hopes up — but she did have suspicions he might pop the question.

“We had had a conversation waiting for an elevator one day, where he was randomly like, out of nowhere, ‘With jewelry, you don’t really wear silver or platinum. You’re more into gold,’” she recalled. “And then I went, ‘What is up with this conversation?’”

Stiles has been busy in London promoting her latest project, Riviera. The 10-part thriller series is set to premiere on the U.K.’s Sky Atlantic on June 15 and stars Stiles as an art curator named Georgina whose life is turned upside down after her husband is killed in an explosion aboard a yacht in the French Riviera.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!