Happy birthday, Mom! Kate Hudson celebrated the big 3-8 on Wednesday, April 19, by sharing a rare and adorable video of her sons, Ryder and Bingham, on Instagram.

The clip compiles various home movies of Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 5, at the beach, set to American Idol alum Haley Reinhart's cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"Thank you everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes!!!! My heart is crazy happy," the Golden Globe winner, 38, captioned the video. "And the most precious gift today is the steady, ever growing, non wavering love for my children and from my children. Thank you boys for making today so beautiful."

Thank you everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes!!!! My heart is crazy happy 💃❤💃 And the most precious gift today is the steady, ever growing, non wavering love for my children and from my children. Thank you boys for making today so beautiful ❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, whom she was married to from 2000 to 2007, and Bingham with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy. In February, the Black Crowes frontman, 50, filed to reopen a child custody agreement to revaluate the best coparenting situation for Ryder. "Ryder is at a sensitive age and wants to be with his dad," a source told Us Weekly.



Last year, the Almost Famous actress opened up to Us about one of her most cherished pastimes with her boys. "My favorite thing to do with my kids is movie night," she gushed. "It's nice when they're calm. We run around so much, so it's really nice to settle them down. ... [Their] age difference is big, so it's nice to do something we can all do, where Bing's not going to, like, really hurt himself because he's trying to keep up with his brother."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!