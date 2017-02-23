That little smile is contagious! Josh Kelley shared the most adorable photo of his 2-month-old son, Joshua Bishop, whom he shares with wife Katherine Heigl.

He's a happy little dude in the morning !! Love this little buddy A post shared by Josh Kelley (@joshbkelley) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:10am PST

The singer-songwriter, 37, posted a photo of the baby boy wearing a polar bear–printed shirt while laying on a white shag rug. “He’s a happy little dude in the morning !! Love this little buddy,” he captioned the Wednesday, February 22, Instagram photo.

This little fella is getting so spoiled by his big sisters!! A post shared by Josh Kelley (@joshbkelley) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:48am PST

The cuteness didn’t stop there. Kelley Instagrammed another snap of Joshua Jr. with his two older sisters, Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4.”This little fella is getting so spoiled by his big sisters!!,” the “Georgia Clay” singer wrote alongside a pic of his two daughters kissing their baby brother’s head. The Grey’s Anatomy alum and Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009 from South Korea, and Adalaide in 2012 from Louisiana.

Hey West coast, sorry I wasn't live tweeting with you all! I knew I'd be up at 2am with this fella and needed to get some 😴! Hope you loved the episode! #Doubt #nightfeedingfiend A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:15am PST

Heigl posted her own pic with Joshua Jr. on Instagram on Thursday, February 23. In the selfie, the mother-son duo snuggle up together. “Hey West coast, sorry I wasn’t live tweeting with you all!,” she wrote of her new CBS series Doubt. "I knew I’d be up at 2 am with this fella and needed to get some 😴! Hope you loved the episode! #Doubt #nightfeedingfiend.”

The couple confirmed back in June that they were expecting, and Kelley later revealed to Us how the Ugly Truth actress broke the happy news to him — over the phone while he was on tour. “I was so pumped I flew right home!” he told Us. “She told me right when she knew. With Adalaide, you know, we adopted her from birth, so we got that experience. Naleigh, we got her when she was 9 months old, so this obviously is our first time going through this. It’s exciting and super new.”



