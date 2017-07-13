Kim Kardashian is having a rough week. After shutting down rumors that there were cocaine lines visible in her Snapchat, the reality star is now defending her daughter North West’s wardrobe choices.

The 4-year-old, whose dad is Kanye West, was photographed on July 10 wearing an orange dress with a white lace-up corset attached. Many were outraged by the look, deeming the outfit inappropriate and sexually provocative on social media.

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

But now Kardashian, 36, is insisting it wasn’t actually a corset. It just appears to look like one. “I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just a decoration,” she tweeted on Wednesday, July 12, along with a video where she calls the design “really cute.”

She added: "I bought it from a designer. It's just fabric, people. It's not a real corset."

But not everyone was satisfied with her explanation. “You’ve missed the point. No 4 year old should be in a costume corset either,” wrote one person, while another chimed in: “Why you tryin to make it look like she’s wearing a corset though? THAT’S NOT A LOOK FOR CHILDREN.”

The Selfish author was mom-shamed for another parenting choice last month. Her offense: She shared a photo of her son, Saint, 18 months, sitting forward-facing in his car seat even though California mandates rear-facing car seats for kids until they’re at least 2 years of age.

