Kim Kardashian’s 20-month-old son, Saint West, has a wardrobe that could rival his fashionista dad’s. Remember the Ralph Lauren custom bomber jacket? So it should come as no surprise that Kardashian stashes the little boy’s diapers, wipes and snacks in a $23,000 Hermes Birkin bag.

For the record, the designs start at $11,000!

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

“But the thing is, it’s a really old bag,” the 36-year-old reality star revealed via her app Thursday, August 10. “It was my first Birkin bag that I ever bought,” Kardashian said, noting that is was bigger than she wanted. “But that’s all they had and I just wanted one so badly and I’d saved and saved and that’s all they had and I took it. When I got pregnant I was like, ‘perfect! I’ll use it as a diaper bag.’”

The Selfish author, who is also mom of North West, 4, also addressed the criticism she faced in June for sharing an Instagram photo of Saint, then 18 months, sitting forward-facing in his car seat. California mandates rear-facing car seats for kids until they’re at least 2 years of age.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Children who weigh more than 40 pounds or are at least 40 inches tall are exempt from the rear-facing law.

“What people didn’t know is that Saint is now the weight and the height requirement to sit forward-facing,” Kardashian explained. “Saint actually weighs more than North, if that is believable. He does, and it is wild.”

Meanwhile, the Hermes Birkin diaper bag is about to get heavier with bibs and burp clothes. Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting baby No. 3 via surrogate in January 2018. The woman, a San Diego mom in her late 20s, is in her second trimester.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.