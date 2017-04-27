Like mother, like son; like father, like daughter. Kim Kardashian stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview airing Thursday, April 27, and opened up about life with her husband, Kanye West, and their kids, North, 3, and Saint, 16 months.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, said North is a lot like West, 39, while Saint takes after her. "He's my twin. He's literally my twin personality," she gushed to DeGeneres. "He's so sweet. And he's just, like, such a good, good boy. Like, such a good person. North just beats him up all day long, and he so doesn't cry."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Asked to explain what North does that's so mean, Kardashian quipped, "She's just awful. She is so jealous. I thought it was a phase. It's not going away. She just says boys aren't allowed in her room. Like, when she's gone at school, I'm like, 'It's time! Let's go in her room! Do whatever you want! Go crazy!'"

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Kimoji creator said she even had to change the way she breastfed Saint so North didn't feel left out. "She's just so jealous. I can't hold him … When I was breastfeeding him, she was so jealous, I had to get a little milk box and put it in the other bra with a straw, so she would drink and he would drink," Kardashian shared.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"She's really, really smart. She knows how to outsmart us. Or she thinks she does. But she is Kanye's twin," the Selfish author continued. "Same personality, says the same wild things. … I mean, she'll just sit, looking at me, and be like 'Mommy, I don't like Ellen,' or whoever it is. And I'm just like, 'Not now!' And she's just like, 'Why, Mom? I'm being honest.'"

