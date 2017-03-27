Kim Kardashian has dropped a baby bombshell, and revealed her plans for a third child with husband Kanye West.

In a promo for a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians the mom-of-two said, despite her previous difficult pregnancies and deliveries, she wants to try again.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” she said before adding. “I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don’t think it’s safe for me.”

In the clip the 36-year-old’s mom, Kris Jenner, could be heard urging her to think about her health.

“I don’t want you to do something that puts you in danger,” she said.

Kardashian has already had two “high-risk pregnancies.”

She suffered preeclampsia while pregnant with daughter, North, 3, as well as condition called placenta accrete where the placenta did not come out after she gave birth.

The reality TV star had labor complications again, while delivering her son, Saint, in December 2015.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Kardashian was at one point considering using a surrogate to give her kids, a brother or sister.

The clip for the new episode of the show dropped on Sunday, March 26, and you can watch it above.

