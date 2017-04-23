A scary moment. Kim Zolciak revealed on Instagram on Sunday, April 23, that her son Kash underwent emergency surgery after he was bitten by a dog over the weekend.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

"I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, captioned a heartbreaking photo of Kash, 4, laying in a hospital bed. "My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband [Kroy Biermann], our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up."

Zolciak told her 2.4 million Instagram followers that Kash was in the operating room for several hours. "Now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery. Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon!" she continued, referencing her scheduled appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home."

The Biermann Bunch ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Just something about having sons ❤️ @kashbiermann #SmoothieLife @cheftraceybloom A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

The former Bravo star — who is also mom of Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, Kroy, 5, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3 — came under fire earlier this year when she posted a Snapchat photo of a questionnaire that Kash filled out for school. For the assignment, the young child wrote that he loves dad Biermann, 31, because "he lets me hold his real gun." Zolciak didn't seem to mind as she captioned the post, "I [love] this!"



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!