Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire for posting a photo of her four-year-old daughter, Penelope, wearing a lip ring.

The mom-of-three shared a selfie with her little girl on Instagram on Monday, February 27, and admitted she was sporting the controversial piece of jewelry.

"Our Oscar Sunday,” she captioned the shot in which they are both in their dressing gowns. “Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian".

But while the ring - given to her by her aunt, Kim Kardashian - was likely to just be a fake, Kourtney’s social media followers flipped out.

“A child shouldn’t have that. Period,” one angry person commented.

“You got your little daughter a lip ring? And parent of the year goessss to,” wrote another.

Others berated the 37-year-old adding: “Why don’t you just add a belly button ring too” and “When I was her age I wasn’t even allowed to wear nail polish.”

While many pointed out that it probably wasn’t real, Kourtney’s parenting skills continued to be questioned.

Penelope is emulating her famous aunt’s style, since she’s been pictured wearing a similar piece of jewelry recently.

The photo comes just weeks after Us Weekly revealed Kourtney rejected her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s marriage proposal during a four-day trip to Costa Rica.

The couple and their three children, Mason, 7, Penelope and Reign, 2 were vacationing when he casually popped the question.

But a source told Us that while she’s happy to co-parent with him, “Kourtney is over being with him.”

