He’s here! Laguna Beach alum Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, October 8, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“My wife was scheduled to be induced into labor on Wednesday, October 11, but her water broke last night at 2:30 a.m.,” Torriero tells Us. “Our baby boy was born at 3:26 pm on October 8.”

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of my wife,” he added. “She had a tough pregnancy and I am in awe of how well she handled giving birth to our son. When I first saw my son cry and take his first breath in the world, I couldn’t help but tear up just thinking about how beautiful life is. I fell even more in love with my wife today. She is going to make an incredible mother and I can’t wait to get our boy home to start this journey.”

Talan, 30, starred on MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County from 2004 to 2006 alongside Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari.

He wed Danielle in June 2014, and they announced they were expecting their first child with an Instagram post showing the baby’s first sonogram in April.

Just a few week earlier Talan had posted a sweet throwback pic with his wife on Instagram, captioning it, “The moment I knew I loved her 8 years ago. I met her 8 years ago today – happy birthday to @danielletorriero.”

The couple revealed that they were expecting a boy in June, with Daniell, 29, posting a pic that showed her being kissed by her doting husband. “A baby BOY is brewing and we are so excited,” she wrote. Talan also shared a video of the gender reveal — a flurry of blue confetti — and wrote that they were “thrilled” about their impending arrival.

