It’s another Supergirl! Laura Benanti welcomed her first child with husband Patrick Brown on Tuesday, February 14. The Supergirl actress, 37, gave birth to a girl, Entertainment Tonight reports. “The baby is beautiful and most importantly, healthy,” Benanti’s rep told ET. “She was born this afternoon at 3.33 p.m. ET.”



The Tony winner’s Sound of Music Live! costar Audra McDonald also shared the happy news via Twitter on Tuesday aka Valentine’s Day!

“Yeeeeeeeeehaawwww Baby Girl Brown is here!!!! (And on my kid's birthday too😘) ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” McDonald tweeted.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Benanti announced she was expecting via Twitter in August. She posted a snap of the famed book What to Expect When You’re Expecting: "Doing a little research with @impbrown! Coming this winter...#BabyGirlBrown."

The happy news comes after Benanti revealed in an op-ed post for the Huffington Post in March 2015 that she had had a miscarriage.



"The day I found out I was pregnant was the happiest day of my life," she shared at the time. "I had wanted to be a mom for a long time, and at 36 it was finally happening,” she added before revealing her loss. “Why do we not talk about this more? After this happened to me, I spoke with women I felt relatively close to, who had experienced the same thing, and I had never even known. … My hope is that talking about it in an open forum can be healing in some small way. Sometimes it can be helpful to know that someone out there has felt the same pain as you, and that they are holding you in their heart.”

