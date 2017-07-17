Laura Prepon Says Her Pregnancy Is ‘Incredible,’ Reveals Cravings

Prepon’s ready for parenthood. Laura Prepon, who is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Ben Foster, tells Us Weekly that her pregnancy has been “amazing.”

“I’m creating life and it’s so incredible,” the That ‘70s Show alum says. “I’m so ecstatic for this experience, but you go through so many changes. We’ve been in the Pacific North West keeping it low-key. I’m a very private person.”

Us confirmed in January that Prepon and Foster, 36, were starting a family. The mom-to-be hasn’t had any crazy cravings, but she has stuck to a specific meal request.



“[My dad] was a doctor and when he would have a break we would go to this Jewish deli. We would get this pastrami on rye sandwich with a Dr. Brown’s black cherry soda. When I was a kid that’s what we would get with my dad. With like mustard and sauerkraut,” she tells Us. “What’s so funny is I have not eaten that stuff probably since I was a kid with my dad. So when I got pregnant all of a sudden I was like, ‘I need a pastrami on rye. I need a Dr. Brown’s black cherry soda. I need mustard and sauerkraut.’ These crazy Jewish deli cravings hit me so hard. Isn’t that funny?”

Prepon hasn’t slowed down during her pregnancy. She’s promoted season 5 of Orange Is the New Black, which dropped on Netflix last month, and The Hero. The Brett Haley-directed drama is about a Western film star (Sam Elliott) who faces how his glory days are behind him after being diagnosed with cancer. It also stars Nick Offerman and Krysten Ritter.



“First of all, Sam Elliott needs to be the lead of more movies because he is so awesome. He’s just so great. Working with him was just a special experience for me. He was just the most giving incredible costar and I feel like our relationship is really special. … There’s a huge gap between us, but when you see us together it makes sense,” she adds to Us. “The thing about this movie is age isn’t a real thing. People put so much attention on age I try not to because it’s a losing battle. You have to embrace where you are in life or you’re not going to be very happy. I realized that at a very young age, which is great. This movie really speaks to that.”

