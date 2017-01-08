Zach and Tori Roloff Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Break out the blue! Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff are expecting a baby boy!

The TLC stars revealed the sex of their unborn child to 50 of their friends and family at a party on Saturday, January 7, a network rep confirms to Us Weekly.



The pair, who wed in July 2015, announced in November that they were expecting their first child, who will be the first grandbaby for Zach's parents, Matt and Amy Roloff (who also appear on the reality show).

At the time Zach, 26, revealed in a video how his wife told him he was going to be a daddy.



"I walked into the house and she had written it on a notepad that she was practicing her calligraphy, so I was reading through this," he said. "On the last page, she wrote, 'You're going to be a dad!' and I skipped right over it. Then she said, 'Wait, hey, you missed it!' Then she pulled it back and I read it."



Tori has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing pics of her growing baby bump and documenting her cravings.



On Friday, January 6, she shared a list on Instagram that teased the baby's sex and shared that she's been craving salty foods. The list also revealed that the mom-to-be's had no morning sickness, is generally feeling happy rather than moody and hasn't found herself getting more clumsy or losing her balance as her baby bump has gotten bigger.

Their little bundle of joy is due in May.

Alright friends... what do you think?! Zach and I can't wait to find out what baby roloff is!! Feels like we've been waiting a lifetime! 💗💙 #ZandTpartyofthree A photo posted by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

2016 was cool but I think 2017 is going to be one to top! Thankful for a happy healthy family! 🎉🙌🏼 #ZandTpartyofthree #inspectorsullivan #storyofzachandtori A video posted by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:25am PST

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



