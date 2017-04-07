Almost there! Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff took to Instagram to flaunt her latest baby bump on Thursday, April 6. The Roloffs, who married in July of 2015, are expecting the arrival of their first child in May.

“HOME STRETCH!” The expectant reality star wrote alongside milk bottle, blue heart, and baby face emojis. “#ZandTpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori #babyroloff ps… vanilla bean ice cream totally puts heartburn to ease…” she continued.



At 34 weeks, Tori, who has been consistently posting updates throughout her pregnancy, informed her followers that the unborn baby is now the size of a cantaloupe.

In a preview clip for the upcoming season 12 premiere of their unscripted TLC show, her husband Zach Roloff, 26, revealed that he is worried his son will be a little person, like himself and his parents. “What am I going to say? ‘Oh yeah, I want a dwarf baby? I can’t wait for that kid to be bullied,’” he replies when asked how he feels about the possibility.

“Everything’s going to be fine with the baby,” Tori reassures him in the emotional clip. Despite their concerns with the baby’s health, the couple are confident in their ability to be parents. “I’m feeling prepared. I’m ready!” Zach said excitedly.

