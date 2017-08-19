A family affair! Madonna celebrated her 59th birthday in style among family and friends, including her six children who she posed alongside for a sweet family photo.

Birthday 🎉🎂🎈🇮🇹♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

In a rare shot that the singer posted on Instagram on Friday, August 18, the proud mama was surrounded by daughters Lourdes, 20, Mercy James, 11, 4-year-old twins Stella and Esther, as well as sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11.

The photos were taken at Madonna’s gypsy-themed celebration in Leece, Italy, on Thursday, August 17, and the “Material Girl” singer looked fabulous in a stunning corset dress and a beige hat. Her daughters wore matching Dolce & Gabbana outfits, with Mercy topping off her look with a flower crown. The boys wore vests and grinned, with Rocco pointing at the camera while laughing.

The Evita star also shared a touching photo that showed Lourdes embracing her and giving her a kiss.

Best ................🎉💘😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Madonna adopted Stella, Esther, Mercy and David from Africa and she is also the biological mother to Lourdes, whose father is Carlos Leon, and Rocco, whose father is Guy Ritchie. The twins were adopted in February of this year, which the singer announced in an emotional Instagram post.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she wrote alongside a picture of her walking hand-in-hand with Stella and Esther. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Madonna and eldest son Rocco made headlines in 2016 when they famously sparred over where Rocco would live because he wanted to relocate to London to live with his father, even though Madonna had physical custody. The frustrated teenager took to Instagram to declare in a since-deleted post that he was “so glad" to no longer be living with her. She eventually agreed to let him live in London with the director and his wife, Jacqui Ainsley, and their three children.

Madonna later traveled to London in September 2016 to help Rocco settle into school.

Her birthday party must have been a good one: the Grammy winner also posted a photo of herself posing in front of an altar, noting, “I have a tiny hangover … I’ll have to bend the knee!”

I stand before this altar. with a small confession! .............🙏🏻 i have a tiny hangover. 🍷🍷🍷🍷. I'll have to Bend the knee! 🙏🏻. @mertalas A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!