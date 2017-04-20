Someone alert the tooth fairy: Mariah Carey's son Moroccan recently has lost a tooth, and he was thrilled! The proud mom and pop megastar proudly posted the video of the experience on her Instagram on Wednesday. “My tooth fell out and I’m so excited and so happy!” Moroccan, age 5, said in the adorable video. “I want to show my mom so bad,” he added. "#rocstarr loses his first tooth!" Carey proudly captioned the video.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The adorable family moment comes just a few days after the “Emotions” singer celebrated Easter with her twins (Moroccan’s sister is Monroe) and their father, Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon, 36. "Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖," Carey captioned a photo of her family decorating eggs.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in February, the multi Grammy winner opened up about parenting. "I'm trying to instill a work ethic," she added. "I don't want them to think since they're my kids and they ... that they can just get whatever they want; do whatever they want."

Disneyland with #demkids ❤️💙 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

Sounds like Roc might have to work for that Tooth Fairy money!