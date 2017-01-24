Courtesy Whitney Meyer

Whitney Meyer did a double take when she first laid eyes on her twin daughters Kalani and Jarani last April. “I asked the doctor why Kalani's skin was so white!" the 25-year-old from Quincy, Illinois, tells Us Weekly. “I couldn’t figure out why she looked so different from her sister.”



Courtesy Whitney Meyer

Meyer is white, and her boyfriend, Tomas Dean, is black. And while it’s extremely rare, the BBC reports that interracial couples expecting twins have a 1 in 500 chance that their children will be born with different skin colors — which is why Kalani takes after her mom and Jarani inherited her dad’s darker complexion.



“No one believes they’re twins,” says Meyer. “When we go out in public, people will start looking at them because I dress them identical and I can tell they’re confused.”

Courtesy Whitney Meyer

The girls’ matching ensembles are where the similarities end. “Kalani, we call her Lani, is our loud child, She is crawling everywhere and going nonstop,” Meyer tells Us. “J doesn’t like to move. She just wants to be held, and she loves to eat.”



Courtesy Whitney Meyer

Kalani and Jarani were born on April 23, 2016, less than two years after Meyer lost her 2-year-old son, Pravyn, in a drowning tragedy. “They are my miracle babies,” Meyer tells Us. “J looks exactly like her brother did. They are identical. When I look at pictures of J, I see Pravyn.”

