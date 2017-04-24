Natalie Portman Stuns on Set of Photo Shoot Two Months After Giving Birth

Vasquez-Max Lopes / AKM-GS

Back at it! Natalie Portman stunned on the set of a photo shoot two months after giving birth to her daughter, Amalia, in February.

The Oscar-winning actress, 35, posed for cameras in Beverly Hills on Sunday, April 23. She looked elegant in a strapless white dress with floral beading and fringe. She accessorized with black heels and let her natural beauty shine with minimal makeup and her hair in loose waves.

The Jackie actress welcomed her daughter with husband Benjamin Millepied on February 22. “Mother and baby are happy and healthy,” Portman’s rep told Us at the time. Her daughter’s birth happened just a few days before the Academy Awards, and although she was nominated for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, she was forced to skip the ceremony.

The couple, who met on the set of 2010’s Black Swan, wed in a romantic ceremony in Big Sur, California, in 2012. They are also parents of a 5-year-old son, Aleph.

Portman previously told Marie Claire UK that she would return to work “as soon as possible” after giving birth. Next up, she will play Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an upcoming biopic.

