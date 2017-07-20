Congrats! Naturi Naughton has welcomed her first child with longtime boyfriend, Ben, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The new mom gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, July 19.

"This is the best experience of my life! Myself and Benjamin are so honored and happy to welcome this beautiful girl into the world!" Naughton tells Us in a statement. Her daughter arrived at 8:48 p.m. and weighed in at 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

The Power actress confirmed to Us in March that she was expecting. The former 3LW singer found out she was pregnant in the midst of shooting season 4 of her Brooklyn-based STARZ original series.

“I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general,” she shared at the time. “Everything seems so much more purposeful.”

Earlier this month, the actress looked stunning in a white lace dress, showing off her baby bump with the hashtags “#StillPregnant” and “#AnyDayNow.” In June, the couple did a stunning maternity shoot with Essence magazine.

“I feel really happy; pregnancy has been good to me,” the actress told the magazine at the time. “I’m in love, I’m looking forward to just sharing this next level of life. My whole life has been about working and being in the girl group and being on stage and being an actress, but now I get to really enjoy a bigger purpose, which is motherhood, so I’m really excited.”

Power is currently in its fourth season and airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!