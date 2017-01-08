Jewel Harris and J.R. Smith attend the 2016 ESPYS on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith's wife, Jewel Harris, gave birth to their third daughter five months before her due date, the couple announced on social media on Saturday, January 7.

"We've got very important news," the NBA player, 31, said in a Twitter video posted via Uninterrupted, a multimedia website created by fellow Cavaliers star LeBron James.

"We decided to share with the world what's been going on with our family the past five days," Harris continued, as she fought back tears. "We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She's five days old today and her name is Dakota and she weighs one pound."



"We know we're not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through with it," Harris added. "That's why we decided to share what we're going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we'll do the same for everyone else."

The longtime couple, who married in August 2015 and also share daughters Demi and Peyton, revealed they were expecting a third bundle of joy in October. After announcing that he extended his contract with the Cavs, Smith told fans, "One more surprise, we're having another baby."



The basketball pro has not played since December after he underwent surgery for a fractured right thumb. He is expected to be out for three months, according to ESPN.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!