May the force be with them! Oscar Isaac and his girlfriend, Elvira Lind, are expecting their first child together, Us Weekly can confirm.

Isaac, 38, and the pregnant documentary director were recently photographed together in NYC's East Village. Lind sported what appeared to be a baby bump under a loose maxi dress.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Us confirmed in January that Lind was Isaac's plus-one to the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills at the Beverly Hilton hotel. The Ex Machina actor kissed his longtime love in the audience after he won for his work in Show Me a Hero in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

The Inside Llewyn Davis star and Lind have worked together in the past. Back in 2013, they launched the website Staircase Sessions, which features acoustic performances by local musicians.

Isaac more recently filmed Star Wars: Episode VIII, the eighth film in the franchise. Up next, he will reprise his role as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.



