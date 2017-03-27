My milkshakes do not bring all the boys to the yard/trailer 🤷🏼‍♀️ Oh the joys of motherhood! #setlife @dancingabc A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Peta Murgatroyd is one hard workin’ mama. The Dancing With the Stars pro shared a mirror selfie pumping breast milk in her trailer ahead of DWTS on Monday, March 27.

“My milkshakes do not bring all the boys to the yard/trailer. Oh the joys of motherhood! #setlife @dancingabc,” Murgatroyd jokingly captioned the photo of herself on Instagram.

BOO 🙈 A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

The dancing queen, who is partners with Bachelor star Nick Viall this season, welcomed her first child, son Shai, with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy on January 4. On Sunday, March 26, the New Zealand native shared an adorable photo of her little guy, revealing he looks just like his mom and dad.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

The reality star surprised fans by signing on for the current season of DWTS considering she gave birth less than three months ago. Despite looking amazing onscreen, Murgatroyd told Us Weekly she’s still working on getting her pre-baby body back.

“I feel like my body's getting stronger and more flexible every day,” she told Us. “I think it's going to take me another month or so probably to get fully back into Peta mode.”

The new mom has been working on getting back "into Peta mode" since welcoming her son. Just two weeks after giving birth in January she shared that she had already hit the gym. “I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good,” she shared on Instagram at the time, along with a mirror selfie of her postpartum belly.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!