Jameson can multitask too #workflow @pamwiggy @kathyjeung A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

She’s still a rock star! Pink demonstrated multitasking at it’s finest when she breast-fed her son, Jameson, while simultaneously having her hair and makeup done on Friday, July 7.

“Jameson can multitask too,” the “Raise Your Glass” singer, 37, captioned the Instagram pic of her tot, 6 months, who fed from his mom while playing with a makeup brush and pretending to add power to her chest. “#Workflow.” Pink, who is also mom to Willow, 5, with husband Carey Hart, was all smiles as she held the seemingly entertained youngster in her arms.

This is not the first time that the Grammy winner has shared photos of herself breast-feeding. “Hiking makes us thirsty!” she wrote on Instagram in April, alongside the hashtags “#happybaby #hotpoket” #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet.”TK



Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

The “Just Give Me a Reason” songstress has utilized her social network in the past as a platform to support breast-feeding in public.

“In honor of #nationalbreastfeedingweek2016 I proudly post this photo of a very healthy, natural act between mother and child,” she captioned a pic breast-feeding Willow in 2016. “Taken in Helsinki by a very supportive and proud Papa.”

In honor of #nationalbreastfeedingweek2016 I proudly post this photo of a very HEALTHY, NATURAL act between mother and child. Taken in Helsinki by a very supportive and proud Papa. A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 10, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

Pink also showed off her multitasking abilities while breast-feeding Willow when she called into On Air with Ryan Seacrest in 2016. “Switching [breast] sides as we speak,” she noted during the interview. “My left is a lot more talented than my right.”



