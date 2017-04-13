Multi-tasking mama! Pink shared a sweet snapshot of her baby boy, Jameson, breastfeeding on Wednesday, April 12, but she wasn’t relaxing at home.

The singer, 37, was out hiking when her bundle of joy got hungry, and she managed to keep up her workout while feeding him and even take a selfie.

“Hiking makes us thirsty,” she captioned the Instagram photo in which she’s beaming with her baby cradled to her chest.

She then added the hashtags: “#happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet.”

The “Just Like Fire” singer has been candid about her post baby body and recently revealed how much she weighs.

“Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5’3”?” she wrote alongside a photo of herself working out “By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!”

Pink and her husband Carey Hart, 41, became the proud parents of Jameson on December 28 2016 and she’s been sharing cute photos of her little family, including five-year-old daughter, Willow, ever since.

Check out some of their sweetest pictures.

Spring break A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Thanks Jackson Hole #familydatenight #zacbrownband A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

