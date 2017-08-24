Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff has been documenting her growing bump on social media since announcing her pregnancy exclusively to Us Weekly in February. But a Facebook photo posted August 21 sparked backlash with some of the 25-year-old’s more conservative fans.

In the “offensive” picture, the barre instructor, who is married to Jeremy Roloff, stands in front of a bathroom mirror in a sports bra and sweatpants with her belly on full display. “Does it get any lower?!?” Roloff wrote.”#almost39weeks.”

Audrey’s disapproving followers sounded off in the comments section. “I love this family but I think it’s a disgrace to show your body to all the viewers. My opinion. It should be for your husband’s eyes only,” sniffed one person. Added another: “Why do young mothers-to-be want to show their naked bellies?” The criticism didn’t end there. Other comments included “I am so sick of you showing your belly,” and “Audrey you are not the first person to have a baby!!!”

Though Audrey has yet to respond, she made a statement by changing her profile picture later that day to an image of herself sitting cross-legged on her bed in a bra and underwear with a big smile on her face.

Audrey, who is expecting a baby girl September 1, celebrated her baby shower with family and friends on August 18 and spoke with Us Weekly about her impending arrival. “I’d say we’re very excited, but there are definitely some nerves that come along with it,” she exclusively told Us. “At this point, we’re just trying to relax and bring some calm back into our life . . . We’re looking forward to spending these last few days just the two of us.”

