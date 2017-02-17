Starting them real young! Pregnant Beyoncé stepped out for the second time publicly since announcing she’s expecting twins earlier this month. The Lemonade songstress, 35, was photographed shopping at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Thursday, February 16.

The 22-time Grammy winner, who displayed her bump and slayed while performing “Love Drought” and “Sand Castles“ at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12, dressed her growing belly for the outing in a black T-shirt and pair of shorts.

Bruce/Javiles/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

As previously reported, Beyoncé nearly broke the internet when she announced on February 1 via Instagram that she’s expecting not one but two babies with husband Jay Z.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," Queen Bey captioned a stunning Instagram shot of herself dressed in pink and blue lingerie and a veil surrounded by a bevy of flowers. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Her exciting news comes ahead of her highly anticipated performance at Coachella this April. Us previously reported that the “Formation” singer is still expected to perform at the festival both weekends but that she may pull out at any time due to doctor’s orders, considering she’s noticeably along in her pregnancy.

"She is planning on doing it as of now," a source told Us, "but could also back out as we get closer."

A second source added that if that's the case, hubby Jay Z and DJ Khaled might fill in for her.

