Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna attend the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

She’s irresistible! Rob Kardashian shared three supercute photos of his 3-month-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with his on-off fiancée Blac Chyna.



Smile on pretty mama A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

In one snap, the baby girl sits on Kardashian’s lap and looks up at the camera with her big eyes. “Drool on my baby lol ,,, Look how long her eye lashes are 😍😍 I will never say no [to] this Woman lol 😩😭😇,” he captioned the Monday, March 6, Instagram photo.

Drool on my baby lol ,,, Look how long her eye lashes are 😍😍 I will never say no this Woman lol 😩😭😇🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

The Arthur George sock designer, 29, couldn’t pick just one snap to share with his followers. “Smile on pretty mama,” he captioned a second pic of Dream smiling, while adding in another, “That’s right baby.”

That's right baby ☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

The Rob & Chyna star also posted a video of Dream hanging out with her 2-year-old cousin, Reign. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son adorably kisses the baby. Reign then repeats after Rob, saying, “Hi, mom,” and “Bye, Dream” before falling backward over a toy truck.

Dream's big cousin Reign is the sweetest 💙💙🙏🏽🙏🏽🙌🙌 children are the greatest ‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:51pm PST

The formerly reclusive reality star has been in “ a really good place” in recent weeks, an insider told Us Weekly. Although Rob is currently off with Chyna, he’s OK with it. “He’s in a really positive mood again,” the source said. “Everything was moving so fast with the relationship, the baby, the engagement and the show that this break has been really good for both of them. Now that they’ve had space, we’ll see if they end up getting back together, but for now, they are still happily separated. They are both much happier and in a better place right now.”

