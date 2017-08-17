Fit Model Sarah Stage Is 8 Months Pregnant, Still Has Six-Pack Abs

Sarah Stage doesn’t have to worry about losing the baby weight. At eight months pregnant, the fit model has six-pack abs and doesn’t appear to have gained an ounce.

The 33-year-old showed off her mind-blowing body in an Instagram posted on Tuesday, August 15. In the clip, Stage, who is due in October, performs squats, side-planks and other moves while her son, James Hunter, 2, plays nearby.

But the purpose of the video was to blast commenters for saying she shouldn’t be working out.

“Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do,” she wrote to her 2.3 million followers. “While I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first.”

The stunning 5-foot-8 brunette went on to explain that the only reason she’s working out is for the health benefits. “There are some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I’m obsessed with how I ‘look,’” she shared. “But in fact I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life.”

Stage announced her pregnancy on June 16 with a picture that showcased her flat tummy. One month later, she broke the news to Us Weekly that she and her husband, Kris, are expecting another son. “I’ve heard two boys is easy,” she told Us at the time. “I’m excited.”

The L.A.-based mom has been chronicling her tiny bump on social media. Earlier this month, she Instagrammed a picture of herself at 7 months pregnant in a green bikini, leaving her fans baffled. “WTH? Um, 7 months pregnant? I don’t look like that even when I’m NOT pregnant,” wrote one person. Added another: “How is this possible?”

