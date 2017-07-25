Pregnancy cravings? It's handled! Scandal's Katie Lowes showed off her adorable baby bump on set of the ABC drama on Monday, July 24.

"Something feels different about Quinn this season #Scandal #FirstDayBack #Season7," Lowes, 35, captioned a cute Instagram selfie of herself cradling her growing belly.

Lowes confirmed in May that she and her actor husband, Adam Shapiro, are expecting their first child together.

"It's a boy!" she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. "We have zero names." The actress didn't waste any time telling showrunner Shonda Rhimes about her pregnancy, either.

"I told her five minutes from being pregnant," Lowes added. "She already knew — she's a genius."

Lowes and Shapiro married in 2012 in a camp-themed wedding. "He and I were both camp counselors for a long time. We were both big sleepaway camp people. We rented a whole camp. We had a variety show, we had a color war, we had 215 people in cabins. The cops came. There was a drum circle. There was a fire pit," she recalled on Live With Kelly in April. "We let off all of these lanterns. It was the most fun weekend of my life."

