#BigBoyMcCoy is going to be #BigBroMcCoy! Scott Porter and his wife, Kelsey Mayfield, are expecting their second child together, the Friday Night Lights alum announced on Instagram on Sunday, April 16.

"Happy Easter from our growing family," Porter, 37, captioned a photo of himself with his son, McCoy, and his pregnant wife. Mayfield shared the same pic and caption on her Instagram account, adding a few bunny and baby emojis for good measure.

The Hart of Dixie actor and the casting producer met back in 2008 when he was filming FNL in Texas, where she was a cheerleader at the University of Texas at Austin. They married on April 20, 2013, in front of guests including Porter's former costars Taylor Kitsch and Gaius Charles.

In February 2015, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby boy. "Little guy is going to have a tough time deciding who to root for … but we'll love him no matter what school he chooses …" Porter captioned a photo of two tiny football jerseys — one for Texas and one for Nebraska (his home state) — hanging on a clothesline.

Little guy is going to have a tough time deciding who to root for...but we'll love him no matter what school he chooses...right @kiwiporter? #housedivided #PorterOnTheWay A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Feb 12, 2015 at 12:24pm PST

Mayfield gave birth a few months later in May, and Porter tweeted the experience to his fans. "30 hours in. My wife is a gladiator in the ring!" he wrote. "I am astounded by her fight. A long road to go, no meds at all. Prayers for strength."

McCoy has since made several appearances on the actor's social media accounts, first under the hashtag #BabyBoyMcCoy, and more recently as #BigBoyMcCoy. Earlier this month, Porter shared a pic of his son smiling and carrying a large bouquet of flowers for Mayfield.

Took the bubs to the Farmers Market when Mama wasn't feeling good. #BigBoyMcCoy was so happy to bring her home some flowers. Sweetest kid ever. And he's got that #SundayStyle in spades. A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

"Took the bugs to the Farmers Market when Mama wasn't feeling good," he wrote. "#BigBoyMcCoy was so happy to bring her home some flowers. Sweetest kid ever. And he's got that #SundayStyle in spades."