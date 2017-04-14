Nothing but smiles! Blac Chyna took to Instagram to share a video of daughter Dream Kardashian giggling on Friday, April 14.

In the video, the 5-month-old is the picture of happiness as she sits in her pink patterned baby chair, laughing as someone tickles her toes. “Look at that smile!” her mother gushes behind the camera.

“Baby girl,” Chyna, also mother of King Cairo with ex Tyga, captioned the video, followed by a double heart emoji.

Many of Chyna’s 12 million followers commented on how happy Dream looked in the video. “What a cutie! Such a happy baby,” one fan wrote. Another added, “She’s adorable. Blessing to you as a mom. Beautiful kids you got.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The model, 28 shares Dream with on again, off again fiancé Rob Kardashian. Though the couple’s current realtinship status is unclear, Chyna shared a series of videos on Snapchat with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on April 4. The duo sparked rumors about a possible reconciliation after Chyna asked him to “give me a kiss” on camera, and Kardashian complied.

