She’ll ace it! Serena Williams’ fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, gushed over the mom-to-be during a recent appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box show.



"She's very good at a lot of things and well on her way to being an awesome mom too," the 34-year-old said during the interview, which aired on Friday, June 30.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Reddit cofounder also revealed that he will be taking paternity leave. “At Reddit, it's really important for us to support men and women when they are welcoming a new member to the family and so we have a pretty generous parental leave policy. I’ll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad,” he explained. "We want to break that stereotype that the men work and the women take care of kids. We want to give that opportunity to everyone."

The tennis superstar, 35, meanwhile, is already on maternity leave. As previously reported, Williams won’t be competing in the remainder of the 2017 season, but she will return to the court next year. (She was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January.)

Williams and Ohanian got engaged in December 2016 after more than a year of dating. In April, the athlete revealed that they are expecting their first child when she accidentally shared a private Snapchat photo of her baby bump with the world.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!