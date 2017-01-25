Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

He's here! Chelsea Houska has welcomed her second child, a baby boy with husband Cole DeBoer. The Teen Mom 2 star shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, January 25.

"Welcome to the world, sweet boy," Houska, 25, captioned a pic of the newborn's hand.

The reality star announced in July that she and her husband were expecting their first child together. Houska already shares daughter Aubree, 7, with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Welcome to the world, sweet boy 💙 A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:00am PST

"We’re really excited and Aubree is pumped to be a big sister," Houska told MTV News at the time.

Houska and DeBoer began dating after meeting at a gas station in 2014 and got engaged in November 2015. They tied the knot in October.

"So as most of you already know, yesterday Cole and I got married in a tiny ceremony just with our parents and siblings," Houska tweeted after the wedding. "Next year, once our baby is here and able to be part of it, we will have a big ceremony and reception with our friends/extended family."



