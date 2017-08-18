A baby is on the way for the This Is Us family!

Alexandra Breckenridge revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child. The star is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Casey Hooper, an announcement that came less than a year after they welcomed their 11-month-old son, Jack.

The actress, who stars in the NBC series as Sophie, Kevin’s ex-wife, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram showcasing her baby bump.

“We made another one!! 🌞,” she wrote in the caption, along with a photo of her wearing a formfitting gray dress.

Although Breckenridge did not reveal how far along she is, she wrote: “Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter 🌹❤️💋.”

Breckenridge, 35, is already back on set filming the second season of This Is Us, but there is no telling whether the pregnancy will be included in the plotline of the series. Toward the end of season 1, Kevin and Sophie reunited and were trying to rekindle their love after they had divorced years before. Hooper has also been hard at work as the lead guitarist for Katy Perry.

The family of three recently moved into a new home to start filming season 2, and Breckenridge shared a video on July 14 of them with their child as they set up their new mattress.

“Thank you @casper for helping us achieve real sleep!!! After Moving into a new place to start filming season 2 of #thisisus our exhausted family slept like rocks on our new bed! 💤 So cozy!” she wrote.

The pair married in 2015. Breckenridge has starred in other huge shows prior to This Is Us, such as AMC’s The Walking Dead and FX’s American Horror Story.

