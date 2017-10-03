Celebrity moms are just like Us and Tia Mowry is no exception! The Sister Sister alum, who shares son Cree with husband, Cory Hardrict, opened up about her pledge to read 15 pages a day to her 6-year-old in an effort to help develop his growing mind and to strengthen their family bond.

The Game star, 39, has partnered with the Paper & Packaging — How Life Unfolds campaign’s newest program, #15 Pages A Day. It’s an initiative that encourages people to read at least 15 pages a day in print to support mental development and to boost memory. Mowry shared details about her commitment to the cause on the organization’s website.

“Cree will be in first grade this year. It’s important to my husband and me that we read to him from a printed book every night in order to help him develop lifelong habits that will help him in his education as he grows older,” the former child star wrote. “He’s starting to read. He’s playing sports. He loves arts and crafts. He is becoming his own little person, and I love watching him grow and find his place in the world.”

She continued: “Every night as part of our bedtime routine, we read together. Not on a tablet. Not on a computer. We read paper books together. It is a time of day both he and I look forward to when we can meaningfully connect with each other, focus on imagination, story-telling and language development and just be together for a while. Reading aloud to Cree calms me at the end of a stressful day.”

According to the American Library Association, “students who read independently become better readers, score higher on achievement tests in all subject areas and have greater content knowledge than those who do not.” The association also suggests that students will likely achieve high scores in subject areas and will amass a “greater content knowledge than those who do not [read independently].”

To learn more about the benefits reading 15 Pages a Day in print can provide or how you can participate in the program, please visit howlifeunfolds.com/15pages.

