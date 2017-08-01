Ashley Hinshaw has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Topher Grace!

The news that the couple was expecting a baby first circulated on July 15. The rumors started after Hinshaw, 28, was spotted out to lunch with the former That '70s Show star wearing a form-fitting striped dress that accentuated what appeared to be a baby bump.

On Tuesday, August 1, Hinshaw revealed the news with a radiant selfie on Instagram. The actress shared the post with the caption: “When you're 6 1/2 months pregnant and someone else does your hair/makeup/wardrobe and makes you feel like a princess 👸 for the first time in a whiiiiile 😘😘”

While other celebrities reveal their pregnancy news with over-the-top announcements, the True Blood alum kept it super simple and to the point. The actor has not said anything on social media regarding his wife’s pregnant selfie, but he is promoting his project Opening Night’s release on Netflix.

The couple has been dating since 2014 and got married in May 2016, and this will be the first child for both of them. She has not been shy about how different married life is and previously told Us about getting used to being “Mrs. Grace."

"It’s crazy! I mean, it’s good. It’s actually a little bit more different than I thought it would be. Because we lived together beforehand, so I didn’t really think that anything was going to change, but it does. It feels a little extra special,” she told Us last August.

“It’s weird! I have to be honest, I haven’t been called Mrs. very many times, so I’m still getting used to it. When someone says, ‘Mrs. Grace,’ I look around for his mother,” Hinshaw said.

Soon enough she will be taking on a whole new role as a new mom.

