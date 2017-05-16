Tori Roloff Shares New Baby Pic: ‘This Is What I Was Meant to Do’

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

The sweetest. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a new photo of her newborn son on Monday, May 15.

“My heart is so unbearably full. I've only spent 4 days with this little guy and I have fallen in love completely with him. This is what I was meant to do. Mommy loves you, Jackson! 💙 #BabyJK #zandtpartyofthree,” she wrote alongside a closeup photo of her son in her arms.

As previously reported, the reality star welcomed her first child on Friday, May 12. Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, May 14.

"Mom and Dad are so in love with you already," Tori captioned a family photo from the hospital, revealing Jackson weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long.

In a TLCme video, Zach gushed over his newborn son.

"Jackson has already mastered holding daddy's fingers and snuggling with mom!” he shared. “He is adorable and Tori and I are loving being parents."

The Little People, Big World stars announced in November that they were expecting. This is the first grandchild for Zach's parents, Matt and Amy Roloff. The new grandma shared her excitement in a Facebook post on Mother’s Day, writing, "I'm so proud so happy I can't contain myself. I love them! My grandson is perfectly perfect!"

