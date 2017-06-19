Those eyes! Tyra Banks shared the first full photo of her adorable son, York, in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18.

“To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too ... HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York💛,” Banks captioned the sweet snap of her 16-month-old son sitting on the ground playing with rocks and a stick.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The supermodel, 43, welcomed her son with boyfriend Erik Asla in January 2016 via gestational surrogate. Asla also shared the sweet snap on Instagram. The photographer is also the dad of four other kids from a previous relationship.

Tasia Wells/Getty Images

“The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin,” Banks shared via Instagram while announcing York’s arrival in 2016. “As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.”

The America’s Got Talent host had previously only shared a photo of York’s head on Instagram in February.

She and Asla have been dating for three years. The couple met on set of America’s Next Top Model.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!