Victoria Beckham Trademarks Daughter Harper’s Name in Europe

Branding is everything! Victoria Beckham knows a thing or two about fashion and is starting off daughter Harper, 5, in a great place for a future career. The 42-year-old style mogul has registered “Harper Beckham” with intellectual property authorities in Europe, which means that the designer is the only person who can legally use "Harper Beckham" on any product. The trademark also prevents anyone else marketing herself with the moniker.

Kisses from my baby girl ✨ X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:24am PST

Harper isn’t the first Beckham to register her name, of course. Her father, soccer superstar David Beckham, protected his brand by registering his name in 2000, and Victoria did the same in 2002. The names of Harper's older brothers, Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn, were all registered as trademarks at the same time as Harper's. The three Beckham boys have already put their own brands to good use. Brooklyn, who just turned 18, is due to release his first photography book in May, while Romeo, 14, has modeled for Burberry in the past, and 12-year-old Cruz is reportedly pursuing a music career.

#RedNoseDay #RedBows X kisses from Harper x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

Harper is named after Harper Lee, the legendary author of Victoria's favorite book, To Kill a Mockingbird, and has already collaborated with her mom on the former Spice Girl’s Target line. The woman once known as Posh Spice told Us at the launch of the Target line on March 15: “This is the first time I've designed children's clothes, and my daughter, Harper, is very much involved. And this collection tells the story of my relationship with her, in the stories this collection tells, and Harper loved the collection and is also excited it's finally out and that she can wear it!”





