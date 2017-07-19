Baby Bump
New Girl’s Hannah Simone Reveals Her Growing Baby Bump
Baby Bump
Exclusive
Angelique Cabral and husband Jason Osborn are due to welcome their first child, a baby girl, on September 26, and Us Weekly got an exclusive look at the 38-year-old’s baby shower, which took place on Saturday, July 15. The Life in Pieces star dished on her celebrity guest list, the decorations and the food at her West Hollywood hills backyard soiree.
