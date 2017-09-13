Welcome to the world, Mason Garrett! Josh and Anna Duggar welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday, September 12. The couple shared the first photos of their growing brood exclusively with Us Weekly.

"Anna gave birth at her home in Northwest Arkansas with a midwife," the Duggar family's rep exclusively tells Us. "Her water broke Monday morning early and she labored all day before having Mason at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday. Both her mom and Mrs. [Michelle] Duggar are there now helping out. (Wednesday is Mrs. Duggar's birthday.)"



