Meet Justin Schweiger. He’s the guy who scheduled dates with six women on the same night in the same Washington, D.C., bar and became the subject of a viral Twitter thread when date No. 1 live-tweeted the evening.

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy). — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

We meet up at a bar my friend works at. Said friend proceeds to text me telling me this guy sucks and I should run — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

“I never said, Let’s go on a date.’ I always say, ‘Let’s meet for drinks,’” the 28-year-old project manager told Inside Edition on Thursday, August 10. “If I take you on a date, you will know it’s a date. There will be flowers and dinner and some other cool things involved.”

Schweiger went on to explain that he never meant to be disrespectful. “I do stack my dates. I do typically book them at the same place,” he said. “I’m very time-oriented, efficiency-oriented.”

During the interview, Schweiger — who revealed he’s “looking for love” — admitted that he made a mistake by organizing six back-to-back meetings on August 7. “I approached this wrong,” he told Inside Edition. “I am sorry for that.”

It’s not the first time Schweiger has had trouble on a date. The Washingtonian reported that Schweiger was recently kicked out of another D.C. bar for allegedly hitting on other patrons while he was out with an attractive blonde. When Crisp Kitchen & Bar owner Jamie Hess pulled Schweiger aside and told him it was time for him to leave because he was making people uncomfortable, he allegedly left a 10 percent tip and a message on the signature line that read: F--K OFF, FELICIA!

According to Hess, as Schweiger was exiting her restaurant, he told her, “Just so you know, I know the owner and I’m going to get you fired for this.”

Schweiger told the Washingtonian that he was not hitting on other women. “I talk to people and I network,” he insisted. “I’m a mover and a f---ing shaker.” But he didn’t deny the crummy tip or the note. “I loved that restaurant. It was the best fried chicken place,” he said. “Now, it’s a place where a bunch of s--t-heads bartend until they get fired.”

Lisette Pylant documented her August 7 date with Schweiger in a hilarious Twitter thread. Though the date was a bust, the D.C.-based office manager ended up making five new friends. Watch them tell their story in the video above.

It was Pylant’s second time meeting Schweiger; they had been fixed up by a friend a few days earlier. “On our first date, I didn’t really get to talk to him enough to know if I was into him, but he seemed like a very nice and charming guy,” the 26-year-old tells Us Weekly. But there were some red flags: “He seemed very distracted by his phone while were talking.”

Schweiger met the other women on the dating apps Bumble and Hinge.

“Justin has reached out to a few of us since this story went viral,” Pylant tells Us. “He’s a nice guy, but needs some help in the dating department!”

