Eric Kennemer and Myranda Trevino Kennemer Credit: Facebook

Former 16 & Pregnant star Myranda Trevino Kennemer’s husband, Eric Kennemer, is in critical condition after a car accident that left one person dead.

Eric’s grandmother, Barbara James, took to Facebook on Sunday, January 8, to let friends and family know what happened to the young dad, who shares daughters Kaylee, 5, and Rylee, 2, with Myranda.



“I would like to ask my Facebook friends to please say a prayer for my grandson Eric Kennemer, “ James wrote. “He was in a bad car wreck last night. He is in the hospital in Houston, TX. Say a prayer for his wife Myranda.”

Eric is currently at Houston’s Memorial Hermann hospital. Other loved ones also wrote about his accident on Facebook, including his wife, Myranda.



“Please God, give Eric the strength to become well again. And please give me the strength to be strong for both of our wonderful children you have blessed us with, as well as him,” the distraught mom — who married Eric in November 2013— wrote on Monday. “Please let him come home soon. His children need him very much. And so do I.”



Eric’s cousin Megan Lawrence and aunt Tammy Hardy also wrote touching Facebook posts following his car wreck. “I am in complete shock.. RIP Scott Cohen,” Lawrence wrote, revealing the name of the friend who died in the accident. “I cannot believe this.. Also, if my family could still have continued prayers for my cousin Eric Kennemer. Today’s just not a good day dude.”



Hardy added: “Please be praying for my nephew Eric Kennemer, he has been in a car accident. He is in critical condition, but we serve a mighty God and we have peace in knowing HE is in total control of this situation.”



Eric and Myranda appeared on season 4 of 16 & Pregnant in 2012 alongside Teen Mom 3 stars Mackenzie Douthit McKee, Katie Yeager, Briana DeJesus and Alex Sekella.

