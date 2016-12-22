Remembering Valerie. 16 and Pregnant alum Valerie Fairman’s ex, David Pryce, remembered the MTV star in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, saying he wishes he could have help the troubled reality star, who died of an apparent overdose on Wednesday, December 21.

“I wish that I could have done more for her, that’s basically how I feel,” Pryce told Us of Fairman, who struggle with longstanding substance abuse issues. “She was trying so hard. … It’s a lifelong problem.”



As previously reported, Fairman, who starred on MTV’s hit reality series back in 2010, died at the age of 23 of an apparent overdose; her mother told TMZ that the former reality star was at a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. She was discovered unresponsive on the bathroom floor after her concerned friend broke down the door when Fairman failed to answer.



“All I have to say about Valerie is people don’t know how she really was,” Pryce added. “She was very loving. She was very insecure. She always wanted to go places with me and just kind of hang out. Always wanted to be near me. She was a very, very good woman. She would just talk. She was very, very intelligent, which surprised me that she would end up like that.”

Pryce and Fairman dated for about nine months nearly three years ago, and the father of her 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, is also Pryce’s nephew, Matthew. (Nevaeh is currently with her grandmother.)



In a post to Facebook on Wednesday, December 21, Pryce paid tribute to his ex. “I will always miss you Valerie and I am want to tell anyone who is selling s--t to people to stop,” he wrote. “We have lost too many loved ones to what you are doing and I am going to start taking care of it.”

Prior to her overdose, Pryce said, Fairman was arrested for resisting arrest and giving false identification to police. In 2015, she was arrested on prostitution charges in Delaware.



