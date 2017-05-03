5 Celebrity Revelations That Will Make You Cry

Stars make us laugh, give us edge-of-our-seat thrills and wow us with their red-carpet glam. But they also have the power to make us weep when they open up about their personal struggles. Above, Us Weekly Video looks back on five times A-listers made us cry with their personal revelations.





Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night monologue took a dramatically different turn on May 1, when he revealed his newborn son underwent open heart surgery shortly after he was born on April 21. The host tearfully recalled his and wife Molly McNearney's horror as their baby, William "Billy" John Kimmel, endured a surgical procedure to unblock a pulmonary valve in his heart. “[The surgeons] opened up the valve and the operation was a success,” Kimmel said, relieved. “It was the longest three hours of my life."

Kim Kardashian may be fierce on the red carpet, but she revealed her vulnerable side when she opened up about her terrifying Paris robbery in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in April. “It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture,” the reality star said. Despite being robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry, Kardashian put on a brave face and explained how she found positivity in the traumatic incident. “I don’t want to start crying, but I know that was so meant to happen to me… I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things."

DeGeneres herself has no problems wearing her heart on her sleeve in front of millions of viewers. On April 28, the Finding Dory star reflected on the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking decision to come out as gay on her sitcom, Ellen. DeGeneres tearfully recalled that it was “the hardest thing that I ever had to do” and thanked her fans for embracing her. “And the fact that all of you and everyone at home is watching me and willing to accept me into your homes every day when no one thought that would ever happen again, it means the world to me.”

Grab a Kleenex and relive all the feels from Kimmel, Kardashian, DeGeneres and more in the video above.

