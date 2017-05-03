Breaking his silence! Brad Pitt opened up about his shocking split from Angelina Jolie, his sobriety and much more in his first post-divorce interview with GQ Style. Watch the video above to find out five things we learned from the revealing profile!

1. His Family Was 'Ripped Apart'

The Allied actor, 53, reflected on the fallout from Jolie's September 2016 divorce filing and their subsequent custody battle. "It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart," he told the magazine, adding that he and the Maleficent actress, 41, are "both doing our best."

2. He Quit Drinking

Pitt told GQ that he had a drinking problem in 2016, calling himself a "professional" drinker who was "boozing too much." The actor, who now only drinks cranberry and fizzy water, has been sober for "half a year now," he said. "I've got my feelings in my fingertips again."

3. He Was Couch-Hopping



After his split from Jolie, the actor-director stayed at his friend's bungalow in Santa Monica for a month and a half. He has since moved back to his Hollywood Hills home, but told the publication it doesn't feel the same. "The house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere," he said of his six children with Jolie — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Watch the video above for more.



