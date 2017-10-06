Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After Two Weeks: He ‘Did Really Well’

Aaron Carter has left rehab two weeks after checking in. “Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness,” Carter’s rep tells Us Weekly in a statement. “Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible.”

As the singer was making strides in his recovery, he was disappointed that he had the pressing situation to handle. “Aaron did really well while he was away in rehab. He wants to continue his road to recovery but he had some urgent financial matters to care of in Florida,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He has gained significant weight back and is much healthier. He was really upset that this happened and that he had to leave rehab.”

The insider adds: “Aaron knows that many people may not believe this excuse, but he was really upset he had to leave to handle this situation. He still has plans to continue his recovery.”

As previously reported, Carter checked into rehab on September 22 to “improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” his rep told Us at the time. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible.”

The move came following a rocky summer for the former child star. After Carter got into what he called a “severe” car accident on September 5, authorities visited his home four times in 34 hours for gun and safety concerns, according to police documents obtained by Us Weekly. On July 15, Carter was arrested in Georgia on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. Just one day before his arrest, authorities responded to call to Carter’s home for a welfare check, but found no cause for concern.



