Aaron Rodgers hasn’t reconciled with his family despite splitting from girlfriend Olivia Munn, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



As previously reported, the NFL pro’s family rift was partly due to his relationship with Munn. Prior to their April split after three years of dating, a source told Us that Rodgers’ family didn’t “trust” the actress and that Rodgers “pulled away” from the clan after they felt that Munn was in it for the wrong reasons.

“Aaron still hasn’t been in contact with his family,” the insider tells Us. “His mom, Darla, has reached out to him multiple times in the last few months but hasn’t heard back from him.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, and Predator actress, 36, split after going through a rough patch last summer, another source told Us at the time, adding that their main issue was that “Olivia [didn’t] get along with his family” and that they thought she was “controlling.”

The family’s friction first played out during season 12 of The Bachelorette when Rodgers’ younger brother Jordan Rodgers was vying for now-fiancée JoJo Fletcher’s heart. During their hometown date episode, Jordan admitted “I miss my brother a lot.”

In a January New York Times interview, Aaron and Jordan’s dad, Ed, also spoke about the family’s strained relationship. “It’s complicated,” he told the paper. “We’re all hoping for the best.”

Since Aaron and Olivia's split, another source tells Us that the athlete has been enjoying traveling to L.A. on weekends.

“When Aaron was with Olivia, they did normal couple things like invite teammates over for game nights, but now he’s out of town a lot on the weekends,” the insider shares, while another adds that he's also surprised friends by hanging out in L.A. more because he used to avoid the limelight.

